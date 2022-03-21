-$0.55 EPS Expected for Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Novan’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Novan reported earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novan will report full year earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($1.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($1.16). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Novan.

Get Novan alerts:

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Novan had a negative return on equity of 152.89% and a negative net margin of 1,003.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Novan in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of NOVN stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. Novan has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.64. The company has a market cap of $67.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of -0.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Novan in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Novan in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Novan in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Novan in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Novan in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

About Novan (Get Rating)

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline includes SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novan (NOVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.