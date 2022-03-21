-$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) will report ($0.57) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Rite Aid reported earnings per share of ($0.78) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rite Aid.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

NYSE:RAD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,841,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,141. Rite Aid has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $25.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.38.

In other news, CEO Heyward R. Donigan purchased 14,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.93 per share, for a total transaction of $199,895.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAD. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the 4th quarter worth $2,226,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Rite Aid by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 91,423 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rite Aid by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 551,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after acquiring an additional 129,420 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Rite Aid by 341.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 428,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after acquiring an additional 331,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Rite Aid by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. 56.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

