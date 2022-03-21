-$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) will report ($0.69) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Astria Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.61) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.75). Astria Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Astria Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.57). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.14) to ($2.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Astria Therapeutics.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($11.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($10.34).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astria Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATXS opened at $7.08 on Monday. Astria Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.67.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

