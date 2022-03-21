$0.84 EPS Expected for Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings. Stock Yards Bancorp reported earnings of $0.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stock Yards Bancorp.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $64.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.05 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

NASDAQ:SYBT traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.83. 208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,377. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.03. Stock Yards Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $45.92 and a fifty-two week high of $67.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,805,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,399,000 after purchasing an additional 41,864 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,068,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,284,000 after purchasing an additional 36,217 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 541,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 462,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,520,000 after acquiring an additional 34,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

About Stock Yards Bancorp (Get Rating)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment includes mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.