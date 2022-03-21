$1.32 Billion in Sales Expected for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) will report $1.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.35 billion and the lowest is $1.30 billion. TransDigm Group reported sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full year sales of $5.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $5.46 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.79 billion to $6.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TransDigm Group.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.98%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TDG. Bank of America raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $721.94.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.42, for a total transaction of $7,433,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $21,963,045. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 315.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $661.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.75, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $637.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $629.50. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $552.72 and a 12 month high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransDigm Group (TDG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.