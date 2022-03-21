10,179 Shares in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Bought by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 17.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the third quarter worth $350,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 33.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the third quarter valued at $613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HOLI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLI opened at $16.92 on Monday. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $21.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average of $16.17.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 15.12%. On average, analysts predict that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Hollysys Automation Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 2.51%.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.