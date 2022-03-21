1,092 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Acquired by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD acquired a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,092 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Boeing by 2.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 154,465 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Boeing by 11.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,465 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in Boeing by 23.7% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,152 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 114.4% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 328 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 66,068 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,531,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen cut their price target on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.05.

Shares of BA stock opened at $192.83 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $167.58 and a 52-week high of $260.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.84 billion, a PE ratio of -27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($15.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

