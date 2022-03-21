118,640 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Purchased by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 118,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,189,000. Snowflake comprises 2.1% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in Snowflake by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake stock traded down $9.88 on Monday, hitting $212.97. 6,785,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,592,623. The firm has a market cap of $65.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.10 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.25. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.29 and a 1 year high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

SNOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. William Blair upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $370.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.63.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

