$121.25 Million in Sales Expected for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) to post $121.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $122.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $120.34 million. NBT Bancorp reported sales of $116.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full-year sales of $482.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $472.07 million to $492.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $498.13 million, with estimates ranging from $484.50 million to $515.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NBT Bancorp.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $126.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.21 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 31.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In related news, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 9,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $417,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 43.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,775,000 after buying an additional 65,816 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 4.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in NBT Bancorp by 128.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 49,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp stock opened at $37.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. NBT Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.66 and a 1 year high of $42.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.55%.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NBT Bancorp (NBTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.