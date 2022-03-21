$121.35 Million in Sales Expected for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) will report $121.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $129.54 million and the lowest is $118.80 million. NeoGenomics reported sales of $115.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full year sales of $539.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $535.29 million to $542.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $640.29 million, with estimates ranging from $621.70 million to $658.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NeoGenomics.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

NEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NeoGenomics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

In other NeoGenomics news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $58,692.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $64,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 8.0% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 96,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 52,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $17.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.71 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day moving average of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.54. NeoGenomics has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

