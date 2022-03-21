12,775 Shares in BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) Acquired by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BCTX. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,271,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 136,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $503,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,000. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on BriaCell Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:BCTX opened at $8.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.56. BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.47.

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts forecast that BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead candidate is Bria-IMT that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial in a combination study with immune checkpoint inhibitors for the treatment of breast cancer. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute for developing Bria-OTS, a personalized immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer; and BriaDx, a diagnostic test.

