$157.80 Million in Sales Expected for Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) to report $157.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stratasys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $157.05 million and the highest is $158.55 million. Stratasys reported sales of $134.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full year sales of $686.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $686.78 million to $687.11 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $738.94 million, with estimates ranging from $724.17 million to $756.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $167.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.03 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on SSYS shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Stratasys from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cross Research upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stratasys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

SSYS stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.43. 712,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,075. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.95 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.58. Stratasys has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $42.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 65.9% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 425.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 845.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 55.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

