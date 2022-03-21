1,760 Shares in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Bought by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RY traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $113.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,513. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $91.14 and a 12 month high of $119.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.68.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 18.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.944 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 42.27%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RY. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$162.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.75.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

