$190.43 Million in Sales Expected for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $190.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $188.00 million and the highest is $194.30 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp posted sales of $185.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full-year sales of $787.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $783.00 million to $796.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $849.03 million, with estimates ranging from $838.70 million to $856.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.31 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 42.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

PPBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Stephens downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.02. 5,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.89 and its 200-day moving average is $40.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.24. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.56 and a 12-month high of $47.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 243.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

