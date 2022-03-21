2,500 Shares in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Acquired by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 427.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 54.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

TECK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.89.

Shares of TECK traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.99. 212,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,785,119. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.17. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $42.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.08.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0981 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 9.26%.

Teck Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.