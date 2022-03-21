25,000 Shares in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ENTFU) Acquired by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ENTFU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

NASDAQ ENTFU opened at $10.09 on Monday. Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07.

