$295.13 Million in Sales Expected for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) to post sales of $295.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $277.30 million and the highest is $312.96 million. Astec Industries posted sales of $284.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $267.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.89 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on ASTE shares. StockNews.com downgraded Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $67.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Astec Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Astec Industries in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 30.8% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Astec Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASTE stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.20. 225,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,568. Astec Industries has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.23 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

