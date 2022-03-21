2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.98 and last traded at $12.02. 7,036 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,901,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.31.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TWOU. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of 2U from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $913.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.84.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.43. 2U had a negative net margin of 20.59% and a negative return on equity of 16.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mark Chernis purchased 33,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $304,686.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul A. Maeder purchased 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $1,037,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 169,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,012 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in 2U during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 2U during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in 2U during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in 2U during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in 2U by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

