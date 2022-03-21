3,361 Shares in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Purchased by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,361 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 83.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 106.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth about $69,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $140.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.49 and its 200 day moving average is $130.40. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $349.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.38%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CFR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $919,717.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The Banking operating segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services and Frost Insurance Agency.

