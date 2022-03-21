$343.26 Million in Sales Expected for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) will report $343.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $344.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $342.93 million. Paycom Software posted sales of $272.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.84 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $498.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.21.

Shares of PAYC stock traded down $6.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $352.50. 7,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $328.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $419.80. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $283.91 and a 52-week high of $558.97.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

