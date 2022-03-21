$4.60 Million in Sales Expected for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $4.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. Editas Medicine posted sales of $6.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full-year sales of $30.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $77.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $48.25 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $118.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 753.61% and a negative return on equity of 32.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share.

EDIT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $39.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Editas Medicine to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.58.

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $44,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,216 shares of company stock worth $70,421 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Editas Medicine by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,228,000 after purchasing an additional 56,850 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EDIT traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.41. 1,310,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014,959. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.96. Editas Medicine has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $73.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.53 and a 200 day moving average of $31.34.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

