4,100 Shares in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Purchased by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,689,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of UDR by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,796 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,917,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in UDR by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,085,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,529,000 after acquiring an additional 590,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its position in UDR by 121.6% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 435,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,062,000 after acquiring an additional 238,861 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on UDR. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research raised UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.04.
UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.17). UDR had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $347.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. UDR’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 302.09%.
About UDR
UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.
