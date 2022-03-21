$42.92 Million in Sales Expected for Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) will report sales of $42.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $54.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.27 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners reported sales of $22.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full year sales of $177.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $152.20 million to $222.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $195.10 million, with estimates ranging from $176.20 million to $214.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.24. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 22.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KRP. TheStreet upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

In related news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $30,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 13,689 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $221,488.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 285.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 82,289 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 60,931 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 266,546 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 144,630 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,590,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $996,000. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. 28.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KRP opened at $16.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.36. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $17.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 296.01%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

