$45.37 Million in Sales Expected for Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) to report sales of $45.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aterian’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $50.70 million and the lowest is $40.05 million. Aterian reported sales of $48.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Aterian will report full year sales of $264.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $262.53 million to $265.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $317.59 million, with estimates ranging from $300.90 million to $334.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aterian.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.20. Aterian had a negative net margin of 94.74% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATER shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Aterian from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aterian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

In other news, CFO Arturo Rodriguez sold 94,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $391,672.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Risico sold 87,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $363,113.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,176 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,332 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,810,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $839,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,420,000. 24.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATER stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $2.39. 2,919,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,741,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.63. Aterian has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $38.80.

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

