$47.12 Million in Sales Expected for CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) to announce sales of $47.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $46.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.50 million. CrossFirst Bankshares posted sales of $45.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full-year sales of $196.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $195.70 million to $197.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $214.22 million, with estimates ranging from $211.80 million to $216.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $48.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CFB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of CFB traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.74. 271,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,404. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $790.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.80 and a 200 day moving average of $14.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,197,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,910,000 after acquiring an additional 46,353 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 283.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $378,000. 48.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

