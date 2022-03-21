$556.87 Million in Sales Expected for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) will report sales of $556.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $542.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $564.50 million. TTM Technologies reported sales of $526.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full year sales of $2.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $598.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 994,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,219,000 after purchasing an additional 289,089 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 365.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 15,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

TTMI stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.25. The stock had a trading volume of 814,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,244. TTM Technologies has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.62.

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

