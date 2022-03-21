$56.32 Million in Sales Expected for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $56.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.00 million and the lowest is $53.40 million. Chatham Lodging Trust posted sales of $32.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 75.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full-year sales of $283.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $277.82 million to $290.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $314.15 million, with estimates ranging from $310.66 million to $317.63 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chatham Lodging Trust.
Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.43). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDT. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 207.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:CLDT traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.52. The stock had a trading volume of 10,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,885. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.79 and its 200-day moving average is $13.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.
