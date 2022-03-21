$56.32 Million in Sales Expected for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $56.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.00 million and the lowest is $53.40 million. Chatham Lodging Trust posted sales of $32.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 75.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full-year sales of $283.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $277.82 million to $290.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $314.15 million, with estimates ranging from $310.66 million to $317.63 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.43). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chatham Lodging Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDT. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 207.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CLDT traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.52. The stock had a trading volume of 10,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,885. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.79 and its 200-day moving average is $13.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

