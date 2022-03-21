600 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Acquired by Goodwin Daniel L

Goodwin Daniel L bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,925,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,873,678,000 after buying an additional 88,010 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,826,220,000 after buying an additional 5,687,456 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,401,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,581,425,000 after buying an additional 2,891,713 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,639,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,618,273,000 after buying an additional 16,973 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,079,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,062,092,000 after buying an additional 78,129 shares during the period. 44.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $9.98 on Monday, reaching $280.13. The company had a trading volume of 47,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,126. The firm has a market cap of $100.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $286.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.53. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.21 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.90.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

