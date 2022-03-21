62,294 Shares in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 62,294 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 61.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 128,989 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in TELUS by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 429,779 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,640,000 after acquiring an additional 28,585 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management bought a new stake in TELUS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,402,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TELUS by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 331,678 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in TELUS by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,020 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. 47.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TU. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TELUS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.55.

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $25.64 on Monday. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $26.48. The firm has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average of $23.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 8.98%. TELUS’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.29%.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer Experiences TELUS International (DLCX).

