872 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Acquired by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 870.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,000,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,055,000 after buying an additional 1,794,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,242,558,000 after buying an additional 838,706 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 12,523.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 736,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,306,000 after buying an additional 730,257 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after buying an additional 721,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1,600.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 625,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,917,000 after buying an additional 588,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.35.

CAT traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $220.91. 4,010,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,288,325. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $206.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.67 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The company has a market cap of $118.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

