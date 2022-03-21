A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.3% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.5% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 0.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 60,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 20.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AOS opened at $68.05 on Monday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $60.39 and a 52 week high of $86.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.07.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $995.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.17.

In other news, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,239.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

