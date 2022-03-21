Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

NYSE AGD opened at $11.07 on Monday. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $12.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 26,414 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

