Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Stock Price Down 11.2%

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) traded down 11.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.30 and last traded at $7.41. 8,172 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,677,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.34.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Absci in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Absci from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Absci in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a current ratio of 9.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.25.

In other Absci news, General Counsel Sarah Korman bought 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $33,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Sean Mcclain bought 7,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $49,512.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 13,405 shares of company stock valued at $98,343.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Absci in the third quarter worth $34,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Absci during the third quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Absci during the third quarter worth $37,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Absci during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Absci during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 38.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

