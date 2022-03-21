Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.850-$3.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion.Acadia Healthcare also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.620-$0.660 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.52. 1,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,081. Acadia Healthcare has a 52-week low of $50.07 and a 52-week high of $68.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.74 and a 200-day moving average of $59.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.38.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $593.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACHC. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Acadia Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 11,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

