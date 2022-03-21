Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Given New $368.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ACN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $382.03.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $323.95 on Thursday. Accenture has a 12-month low of $261.13 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $204.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $332.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.45.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total value of $147,105.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total transaction of $580,692.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 232,848 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,641,000 after acquiring an additional 5,558 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 9.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $13,163,000. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.1% in the third quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

