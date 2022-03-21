Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 907,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,165 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 0.6% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $376,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 625.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN traded up $4.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $323.95. The stock had a trading volume of 7,473,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721,749. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $261.13 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $204.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.45.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACN shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.03.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.40, for a total value of $1,776,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

