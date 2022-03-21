ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Gap Down to $61.80

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $61.80, but opened at $60.00. ACM Research shares last traded at $60.00, with a volume of 9 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ACM Research from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on ACM Research from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Benchmark raised their price objective on ACM Research from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ACM Research from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACM Research has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 0.63.

Shares of ACM Research are going to split before the market opens on Thursday, March 24th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 24th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, March 24th.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. ACM Research’s quarterly revenue was up 108.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Haiping Dun sold 12,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $1,007,162.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $321,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NS Partners Ltd increased its holdings in ACM Research by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 91,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,049,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. 50.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

