Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,094 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 769.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 413.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2,212.1% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.82.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $78.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $61.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.91 and a 200-day moving average of $73.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $99.46.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

