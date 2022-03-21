Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Given New $241.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $245.00 to $241.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AYI. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $201.97.

Shares of AYI opened at $193.26 on Thursday. Acuity Brands has a 52 week low of $129.01 and a 52 week high of $224.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $926.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 5.60%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.6% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 567,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,429,000 after acquiring an additional 24,935 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 23.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 393.9% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 15,527 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 216.2% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 5,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

