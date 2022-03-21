Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Adams Resources & Energy stock opened at $34.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Adams Resources & Energy has a 52-week low of $25.36 and a 52-week high of $37.70. The firm has a market cap of $152.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.95.

About Adams Resources & Energy (Get Rating)

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: Crude Oil Marketing and Transportation. The Crude Oil Marketing segment engages in crude oil marketing, transportation and storage.

