Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) PT Lowered to $21.00 at JMP Securities

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ACET. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Adicet Bio from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded Adicet Bio from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Friday, March 4th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.58.

Shares of Adicet Bio stock opened at $16.10 on Thursday. Adicet Bio has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.55. The company has a market capitalization of $642.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 2.48.

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts expect that Adicet Bio will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $216,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $455,480 over the last three months. Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,628,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,452,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,403,000 after buying an additional 203,933 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 330.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 125,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

