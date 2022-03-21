Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 9,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,061 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $113.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.86. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The firm has a market cap of $136.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.85.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $148.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.26.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,280,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,996 shares of company stock valued at $19,651,602 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

