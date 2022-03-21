AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $213,000 Position in Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BITQ)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BITQ – Get Rating) by 1,350.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 45,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 19,146 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BITQ opened at $16.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day moving average of $22.30. Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $35.68.

