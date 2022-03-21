AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $233,000 Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Anthem were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,671,000 after buying an additional 2,033,658 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,122,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,729,000 after acquiring an additional 161,927 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,977,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,909,000 after acquiring an additional 330,942 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Anthem by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,934,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,886,000 after acquiring an additional 535,038 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Anthem by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,386,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,337,000 after acquiring an additional 130,565 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Mizuho upgraded Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.30.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $478.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $453.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $427.58. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $345.34 and a 12 month high of $482.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

