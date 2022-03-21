AdvisorNet Financial Inc Makes New Investment in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BATS:FLQM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BATS:FLQM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLQM. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $461,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period.

Shares of FLQM opened at $44.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.61. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.79.

