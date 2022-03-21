AdvisorNet Financial Inc Reduces Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $397,603,000 after buying an additional 149,814 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 690.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,085,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $391,641,000 after buying an additional 947,858 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 662,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $239,208,000 after purchasing an additional 29,396 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 187.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 640,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,191,000 after purchasing an additional 417,705 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 591,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $213,561,000 after purchasing an additional 17,224 shares during the period. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $391.23 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $370.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.16. The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.65. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.29 and a 12 month high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $446.64.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

