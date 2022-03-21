AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 1,104 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 191.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 54.7% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $162,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,969 shares of company stock worth $13,281,551. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $78.76 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.89. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $94.34. The firm has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.32%.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

