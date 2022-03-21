AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CL. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $386,771.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $72.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.63. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.63.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

