AE Wealth Management LLC Has $4.18 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF were worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XTN. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 314.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 221,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,206,000 after purchasing an additional 168,479 shares during the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $7,828,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $6,076,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,858,000 after purchasing an additional 50,047 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XTN opened at $89.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.53. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $77.94 and a 52-week high of $100.95.

