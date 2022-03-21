AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,321 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VXUS opened at $60.01 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.79 and a 200 day moving average of $63.14. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $55.15 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.